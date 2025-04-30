Nagaland Government Retracts April 21 Order Amid Student Protests

The Nagaland government has rescinded its contentious April 21 decision to regularize 147 assistant professors and librarians, following mounting pressure from student organizations such as the Naga Students' Federation.

In a Cabinet meeting, the move to revoke was based on an interim report by a High Powered Committee set up to investigate the matter, responding to intensifying protests by students.

The protests have been suspended with the government pledged to adhere to fair hiring practices and promises of strict future oversight to prevent similar situations.

(With inputs from agencies.)