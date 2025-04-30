Left Menu

Nagaland Government Retracts April 21 Order Amid Student Protests

The Nagaland government revoked its controversial April 21 order regularizing 147 assistant professors and librarians. This decision followed protests by student organizations including Naga Students' Federation. The state Cabinet acted on a High Powered Committee's interim report recommending revocation. Protests were called off after the official announcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 30-04-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 21:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Nagaland government has rescinded its contentious April 21 decision to regularize 147 assistant professors and librarians, following mounting pressure from student organizations such as the Naga Students' Federation.

In a Cabinet meeting, the move to revoke was based on an interim report by a High Powered Committee set up to investigate the matter, responding to intensifying protests by students.

The protests have been suspended with the government pledged to adhere to fair hiring practices and promises of strict future oversight to prevent similar situations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

