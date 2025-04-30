Left Menu

Perfect Score Sensation: Shambhavee Jayaswaal Tops CISCE

Shambhavee Jayaswaal, a student from Loyola School, Jamshedpur, achieved a perfect 100% score in the Class 10 CISCE exams. She credited her success to her parents and teachers, preparing without private tuition. The school, celebrating high success rates, attributes these outcomes to collective efforts of students and staff.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 30-04-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 21:27 IST
Perfect Score Sensation: Shambhavee Jayaswaal Tops CISCE
  • Country:
  • India

Shambhavee Jayaswaal, a student from Loyola School in Jamshedpur, has made headlines by scoring a perfect 100% in the Class 10 Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE).

"I was expecting above 99%, but a perfect score was beyond my imagination," she expressed, attributing her success to the support of her family and teachers. Notably, Shambhavee prepared for the exams without any private tuition.

The school's principal highlighted the collective dedication of students and teachers as key to their impressive results. In addition, Sacred Heart School in Ranchi celebrated a 100% pass rate, with significant achievements among students, particularly girls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025