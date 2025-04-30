Perfect Score Sensation: Shambhavee Jayaswaal Tops CISCE

Shambhavee Jayaswaal, a student from Loyola School in Jamshedpur, has made headlines by scoring a perfect 100% in the Class 10 Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE).

"I was expecting above 99%, but a perfect score was beyond my imagination," she expressed, attributing her success to the support of her family and teachers. Notably, Shambhavee prepared for the exams without any private tuition.

The school's principal highlighted the collective dedication of students and teachers as key to their impressive results. In addition, Sacred Heart School in Ranchi celebrated a 100% pass rate, with significant achievements among students, particularly girls.

