Delhi's Landmark School Fee Regulation Bill Sparks Hope for Parents
Delhi's government introduced the Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fee) Bill, 2025. This legislation aims to regulate private school fees, ensuring fairness and transparency. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta assured parents of addressing any issues related to school fees, potentially reshaping the educational landscape.
On Saturday, Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Education Minister Ashish Sood engaged with parents from private school students, addressing their concerns over fee structures.
The Delhi government has introduced a pivotal bill aiming to regulate the city's private school fees, touted by parents as a 'landmark decision'.
This new bill mandates transparency, ensuring fair practices across Delhi's 1,677 private schools, while promoting public schools with new high-quality institutions.
