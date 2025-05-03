Left Menu

Delhi's Landmark School Fee Regulation Bill Sparks Hope for Parents

Delhi's government introduced the Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fee) Bill, 2025. This legislation aims to regulate private school fees, ensuring fairness and transparency. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta assured parents of addressing any issues related to school fees, potentially reshaping the educational landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 20:24 IST
Delhi's Landmark School Fee Regulation Bill Sparks Hope for Parents
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Education Minister Ashish Sood engaged with parents from private school students, addressing their concerns over fee structures.

The Delhi government has introduced a pivotal bill aiming to regulate the city's private school fees, touted by parents as a 'landmark decision'.

This new bill mandates transparency, ensuring fair practices across Delhi's 1,677 private schools, while promoting public schools with new high-quality institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mental health AI research often fails to report informed consent

Banks embrace GenAI, but security threats and bias risks loom

Lightweight LLMs power autonomous cyber defense in IoT networks

AI in education must think deeper: New framework merges pedagogy, linguistics, and ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025