Left Menu

Tight Security Measures for NEET UG-2025 in Ranchi

Prohibitory orders will be implemented in Ranchi for NEET UG-2025 on May 4. The exam will take place across 22 centers from 2 pm to 5 pm. Restrictions apply from 11 am to 8 pm, prohibiting gatherings and weapons within a 200-meter radius of exam sites.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 04-05-2025 09:27 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 09:27 IST
Tight Security Measures for NEET UG-2025 in Ranchi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In anticipation of the NEET UG-2025 examination, Ranchi's administration has announced the imposition of prohibitory orders in the city. This decision aims to ensure the smooth conduct of the exam on May 4, Sunday, across 22 designated centers.

The examination is set for the afternoon, running from 2 pm to 5 pm. However, stringent restrictions will be enforced from 11 am to 8 pm within a 200-meter perimeter of each exam venue to maintain order and discourage disruptions.

These measures, including a ban on gatherings of more than five people and carrying weapons, will be supported by the deployment of magistrates, senior police officials, and security forces to oversee the examination process, the official stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

 United States
2
Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

 Global
3
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

 Global
4
Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025