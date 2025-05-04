Tight Security Measures for NEET UG-2025 in Ranchi

In anticipation of the NEET UG-2025 examination, Ranchi's administration has announced the imposition of prohibitory orders in the city. This decision aims to ensure the smooth conduct of the exam on May 4, Sunday, across 22 designated centers.

The examination is set for the afternoon, running from 2 pm to 5 pm. However, stringent restrictions will be enforced from 11 am to 8 pm within a 200-meter perimeter of each exam venue to maintain order and discourage disruptions.

These measures, including a ban on gatherings of more than five people and carrying weapons, will be supported by the deployment of magistrates, senior police officials, and security forces to oversee the examination process, the official stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)