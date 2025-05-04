Tight Security Measures for NEET UG-2025 in Ranchi
Prohibitory orders will be implemented in Ranchi for NEET UG-2025 on May 4. The exam will take place across 22 centers from 2 pm to 5 pm. Restrictions apply from 11 am to 8 pm, prohibiting gatherings and weapons within a 200-meter radius of exam sites.
In anticipation of the NEET UG-2025 examination, Ranchi's administration has announced the imposition of prohibitory orders in the city. This decision aims to ensure the smooth conduct of the exam on May 4, Sunday, across 22 designated centers.
The examination is set for the afternoon, running from 2 pm to 5 pm. However, stringent restrictions will be enforced from 11 am to 8 pm within a 200-meter perimeter of each exam venue to maintain order and discourage disruptions.
These measures, including a ban on gatherings of more than five people and carrying weapons, will be supported by the deployment of magistrates, senior police officials, and security forces to oversee the examination process, the official stated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
