Schools Sanctioned for Textbook Violations
The district administration fined 33 private schools Rs 1 lakh each for pressuring students to buy textbooks from specific sellers or using private publishers. The action contravenes the Uttar Pradesh Self-Financed Independent Schools (Fee Regulation) Act. Schools are to pay fines within a week or face further action.
In a noteworthy move, the district administration has imposed hefty fines on 33 private schools for allegedly pressuring students to purchase textbooks only through specific sellers, thereby contravening state regulations.
District Magistrate Rajendra Pensiya announced that a thorough investigation revealed these schools were mandating the use of textbooks from private publishers. The investigation focused on schools affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE).
This practice breaches the Uttar Pradesh Self-Financed Independent Schools (Fee Regulation) Act. Each school faces a Rs 1 lakh fine as a first-time penalty and must submit proof of payment within a week to avoid further repercussions, officials noted.
