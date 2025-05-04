NEET-UG 2025: Striving for Secure and Fair Examination Amid Challenges
Over 20 lakh students participated in NEET-UG amidst tight security and isolated protests. The exam was held across India and in 14 foreign cities with rigorous checks. Authorities tackled fake leaks and cheating attempts from an interstate gang, emphasizing the need for examination integrity.
In a highly anticipated event, more than 20 lakh aspirants appeared for the medical entrance examination NEET-UG, held at over 5,400 centers worldwide, including 14 cities abroad. The process unfolded under stringent security arrangements amid reports of sporadic protests and attempts of malpractice.
Despite a smooth operation overall, isolated disturbances surfaced. In Karnataka, a protest emerged regarding religious attire, while in Rajasthan, police detained individuals plotting to exploit exam candidates financially. Vigilance was enhanced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) following prior allegations of exam irregularities.
The NTA, in collaboration with multiple governmental bodies, fortified the exam environment to avert any threats to its integrity. These efforts included identifying fraudulent online platforms and enhancing on-ground security measures, emphasizing the commitment to uphold the examination's credibility.
(With inputs from agencies.)
