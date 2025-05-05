Scandal in West Bengal: School Appointments Annulled Amid Corruption Claims

The West Bengal Central School Service Commission's appeal to the Supreme Court aims to overturn a ruling that nullified the appointment of over 25,000 teachers and staff in state-run schools.

The Supreme Court upheld the Calcutta High Court decision from April 22, 2024, condemning the selection process as vitiated. It extended services till December 31, following state concerns about the impact on teaching.

The 2016 recruitment led to an alleged massive fraud involving OMR-sheet tampering. Former Education Minister Partha Chatterjee and other political figures are under investigation in connection with the scandal.

(With inputs from agencies.)