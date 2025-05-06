CUET-UG: Delay and Developments in India's Major University Entrance Exam
The Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG, initially set for May 8, is likely to be postponed, with an official announcement on new dates pending. The delay follows the National Testing Agency's recent completion of the NEET-UG exam. CUET-UG applications reached a record 13.5 lakh this year.
The eagerly anticipated Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG, originally scheduled to commence on May 8, faces a probable postponement. Sources within the examination authority have hinted at an imminent announcement of the rescheduled dates. As of now, a subject-wise datesheet remains undisclosed.
The National Testing Agency (NTA), having recently completed the expansive NEET-UG medical examination, is expected to announce the new CUET-UG exam dates soon. This exam serves as a critical gateway for undergraduate university admissions in India and has already attracted 13.5 lakh applications this year, marking a record high.
The CUET-UG exam will transition to an exclusively Computer-Based Test (CBT) format this year. Previously marred by technical issues and logistical complications, leading to session cancellations and result normalizations, officials aim for a smoother execution this time around.
