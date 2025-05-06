Left Menu

CUET-UG: Delay and Developments in India's Major University Entrance Exam

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG, initially set for May 8, is likely to be postponed, with an official announcement on new dates pending. The delay follows the National Testing Agency's recent completion of the NEET-UG exam. CUET-UG applications reached a record 13.5 lakh this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2025 13:45 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 13:45 IST
CUET-UG: Delay and Developments in India's Major University Entrance Exam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The eagerly anticipated Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG, originally scheduled to commence on May 8, faces a probable postponement. Sources within the examination authority have hinted at an imminent announcement of the rescheduled dates. As of now, a subject-wise datesheet remains undisclosed.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), having recently completed the expansive NEET-UG medical examination, is expected to announce the new CUET-UG exam dates soon. This exam serves as a critical gateway for undergraduate university admissions in India and has already attracted 13.5 lakh applications this year, marking a record high.

The CUET-UG exam will transition to an exclusively Computer-Based Test (CBT) format this year. Previously marred by technical issues and logistical complications, leading to session cancellations and result normalizations, officials aim for a smoother execution this time around.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework fuses AI and blockchain to deliver real-time crop intelligence

Farming’s future rolls in: AI rover breaks ground with real-time crop intelligence

Harnessing the potential of large time series models in hydrology

AI not yet ready for complex real-world water management decisions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025