Left Menu

Supreme Court Investigates Disturbing Pattern of Student Suicides

The Supreme Court has ordered investigations into suicides at IIT Kharagpur and among NEET aspirants in Kota. A national task force was established to address student mental health issues in educational institutions. The court aims to determine if FIRs were filed in these incidents, seeking improved preventive measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2025 15:10 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 15:10 IST
Supreme Court Investigates Disturbing Pattern of Student Suicides
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has taken decisive action to address a troubling series of student suicides taking place in prestigious educational institutions across India. On Tuesday, the court requested reports on the registration of FIRs following recent suicides at IIT Kharagpur and by NEET aspirants in Kota, Rajasthan.

Presiding over the bench, Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan have ordered a probe into the death of a 22-year-old civil engineering student at IIT Kharagpur. The Supreme Court has also noted the tragic case of a NEET aspirant who ended her life in Kota, marking the fourteenth suicide in the area this year alone.

In response to these distressing events, the apex court has established a national task force, led by former Supreme Court judge Justice S Ravindra Bhat, to evaluate and mitigate the mental health challenges faced by students. The court emphasized the urgent need for robust guidelines and responsive measures to combat this alarming trend.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future-Proofing Infrastructure in the Lake Victoria Basin Through Climate Planning

IMF Predicts Steady Growth in 2025, But Warns of Uneven Recovery and Rising Risks

How Asset Type and Monetary Policy Shape Consumer Spending: Insights from IMF Paper

Georgia Faces Persistent Inflation and Competitiveness Risks, Says IMF Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025