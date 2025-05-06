Supreme Court Investigates Disturbing Pattern of Student Suicides

The Supreme Court has taken decisive action to address a troubling series of student suicides taking place in prestigious educational institutions across India. On Tuesday, the court requested reports on the registration of FIRs following recent suicides at IIT Kharagpur and by NEET aspirants in Kota, Rajasthan.

Presiding over the bench, Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan have ordered a probe into the death of a 22-year-old civil engineering student at IIT Kharagpur. The Supreme Court has also noted the tragic case of a NEET aspirant who ended her life in Kota, marking the fourteenth suicide in the area this year alone.

In response to these distressing events, the apex court has established a national task force, led by former Supreme Court judge Justice S Ravindra Bhat, to evaluate and mitigate the mental health challenges faced by students. The court emphasized the urgent need for robust guidelines and responsive measures to combat this alarming trend.

