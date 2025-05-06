Left Menu

Delhi Schools Prepped for 'Operation Abhyaas': A New Era of Disaster Readiness

The Delhi Directorate of Education orders schools to conduct disaster response training and participate in 'Operation Abhyaas', a mega mock drill. This initiative is in response to complex threats highlighted by a recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. The exercise aims to foster safety and preparedness among students.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 20:46 IST
Delhi Schools Prepped for 'Operation Abhyaas': A New Era of Disaster Readiness
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Directorate of Education has mandated disaster response training in schools, following instructions from the Ministry of Home Affairs. The training includes mock drills to address new threats, such as those linked to tensions with Pakistan.

Under 'Operation Abhyaas', a city-wide drill will occur at 55 locations on Wednesday. The event will simulate various emergencies to teach students and teachers how to deal with crises like air raids and fires.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority and other organizations will collaborate in this exercise to promote safety and preparedness. Schools are expected to report back with documentation of the drills.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025