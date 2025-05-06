Delhi Schools Prepped for 'Operation Abhyaas': A New Era of Disaster Readiness
The Delhi Directorate of Education orders schools to conduct disaster response training and participate in 'Operation Abhyaas', a mega mock drill. This initiative is in response to complex threats highlighted by a recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. The exercise aims to foster safety and preparedness among students.
The Delhi Directorate of Education has mandated disaster response training in schools, following instructions from the Ministry of Home Affairs. The training includes mock drills to address new threats, such as those linked to tensions with Pakistan.
Under 'Operation Abhyaas', a city-wide drill will occur at 55 locations on Wednesday. The event will simulate various emergencies to teach students and teachers how to deal with crises like air raids and fires.
The Delhi Disaster Management Authority and other organizations will collaborate in this exercise to promote safety and preparedness. Schools are expected to report back with documentation of the drills.
