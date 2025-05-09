Left Menu

Jamia Millia Islamia Postpones Entrance Exams Amid Rising Tensions

Jamia Millia Islamia has rescheduled its entrance exams for students from Jammu and Kashmir due to escalating tensions and safety concerns following Operation Sindoor. The exams, initially planned for May 10-11, will be offered on an alternative date for affected students amid ongoing evacuations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2025 23:04 IST | Created: 09-05-2025 23:04 IST
Jamia Millia Islamia Postpones Entrance Exams Amid Rising Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has announced a change in its entrance exam schedule for students hailing from Jammu and Kashmir, moving the originally planned dates of May 10 and 11 to an unspecified future date.

The decision was influenced by the current security situation following Operation Sindoor, a military effort by Indian forces against terror camps in Pakistan-occupied territories after a recent attack in Pahalgam.

Despite these changes, exams for other regions will continue as planned. The university responded to pressure from student associations advocating for exam delays and special accommodations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

 Global
2
Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

 Pakistan
3
U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation reshapes textile waste management as AI sorting systems advance

How AI is reshaping aquatic biodiversity conservation worldwide

AI catastrophe may emerge from overlapping harms

AI improves disability learning outcomes, yet leaves Global South behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025