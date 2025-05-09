Jamia Millia Islamia Postpones Entrance Exams Amid Rising Tensions

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has announced a change in its entrance exam schedule for students hailing from Jammu and Kashmir, moving the originally planned dates of May 10 and 11 to an unspecified future date.

The decision was influenced by the current security situation following Operation Sindoor, a military effort by Indian forces against terror camps in Pakistan-occupied territories after a recent attack in Pahalgam.

Despite these changes, exams for other regions will continue as planned. The university responded to pressure from student associations advocating for exam delays and special accommodations.

(With inputs from agencies.)