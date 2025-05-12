Punjab Border Schools Close Amid Tensions Easing Between India and Pakistan

Schools in certain districts of Punjab along the border with Pakistan will remain closed following the recent de-escalation of hostilities between India and Pakistan. The closure will affect schools in Amritsar, Pathankot, Fazilka, Ferozepur, and Tarn Taran districts, as per officials' announcement on Monday.

While colleges and universities in Pathankot and Amritsar will stay shut, authorities in Amritsar mentioned the possibility of conducting online classes. Meanwhile, normalcy returns to markets in these regions, with a semblance of peace after the nations agreed on a temporary cessation of military actions.

Multiple drone attacks in Pathankot were successfully thwarted by Indian forces, leading to relief among district authorities, who asserted the situation remains calm. Gurdaspur's advisory urged residents to switch off lights voluntarily at 8 pm and avoid going outside unnecessarily while assuring that schools will reopen soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)