Punjab Border Schools Close Amid Tensions Easing Between India and Pakistan

Amid easing hostilities between India and Pakistan, schools in Punjab's border districts remain closed as a precaution. While colleges in Pathankot and Amritsar may take online classes, schools in Ferozepur and Fazilka will reopen after 48 hours. Despite tensions, the situation is under control with no blackouts imposed.

Schools in certain districts of Punjab along the border with Pakistan will remain closed following the recent de-escalation of hostilities between India and Pakistan. The closure will affect schools in Amritsar, Pathankot, Fazilka, Ferozepur, and Tarn Taran districts, as per officials' announcement on Monday.

While colleges and universities in Pathankot and Amritsar will stay shut, authorities in Amritsar mentioned the possibility of conducting online classes. Meanwhile, normalcy returns to markets in these regions, with a semblance of peace after the nations agreed on a temporary cessation of military actions.

Multiple drone attacks in Pathankot were successfully thwarted by Indian forces, leading to relief among district authorities, who asserted the situation remains calm. Gurdaspur's advisory urged residents to switch off lights voluntarily at 8 pm and avoid going outside unnecessarily while assuring that schools will reopen soon.

