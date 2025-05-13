Maharashtra SSC Results: Girls Surge Ahead

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has released the Class 10 SSC examination results, showcasing an impressive overall pass percentage of 94.10. The figures show a clear gender disparity, with girls outperforming boys at 96.14% compared to 92.31%. This data reflects the growing academic excellence among female students.

In terms of regional performance, the Konkan division emerged as the best performer with a stunning pass rate of 98.82%, whereas Nagpur trailing at the bottom with 90.78%. Other noteworthy performances came from the divisions of Kolhapur and Mumbai, recording 96.87% and 95.84% respectively.

An impressive achievement was also noted in the number of subjects with a 100% pass rate, occurring in 32 out of the 62 subjects offered. Over 15.5 lakh students registered for the exams, held in March-April, with over 14.5 lakh students successfully passing.

