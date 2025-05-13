Left Menu

Odisha Empowerment: Lawmakers Advocate Teacher Transfers

The Odisha government is allowing MPs and MLAs to recommend up to 15 crucial teacher transfer cases within their constituencies. This initiative is a one-time measure for the current educational year, focusing on intra-district transfers while maintaining rationalization and prioritizing urgent needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 13-05-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 22:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government has announced that state MPs and MLAs now have the authority to recommend up to 15 critical teacher transfers in elementary and secondary schools within their constituencies. This initiative aims to address educational needs with flexibility.

This policy, limited to the current educational year, allows lawmakers to suggest transfers to the district collector, who will then have the recommendations reviewed by the District Level Transfer Committee (DLTC). These steps emphasize meeting urgent educational needs while adhering to existing rules.

In a regulatory framework, the recommendations must prioritize rationalization principles and urgent needs. There's a stipulation against transferring teachers from rural to urban areas, with guidelines applicable only for intra-district moves. For parliamentary constituencies spanning multiple districts, recommendations will be sent to the Nodal Collector. All transfer proposals for this year should be processed from May 15 to June 15.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

