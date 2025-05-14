Tension at Bogazici: Istanbul Students Clash Over Preacher's Visit

The tension at Istanbul's prestigious Bogazici University reached a boiling point as police detained 97 students protesting an Islamic preacher's controversial campus conference. Nureddin Yildiz, known for his contentious views on early marriages, was at the center of the uproar.

The Istanbul governor announced the detentions after students attempted to breach a police barricade. The clash resulted in injuries to 13 officers who inadvertently fell into a construction pit amid the chaos.

This unrest is part of a broader pattern of student demonstrations in Turkey, particularly in response to perceived government encroachments on academic independence and the politically charged detention of the city's mayor.

