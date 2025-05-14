Left Menu

Tension at Bogazici: Istanbul Students Clash Over Preacher's Visit

In Istanbul's Bogazici University, 97 students were detained during a protest against Islamic preacher Nureddin Yildiz's controversial conference. The demonstration, organized by a university club, saw clashes leading to injured police. Recent student protests have been fueled by concerns over government interference and the detention of opposition figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 14-05-2025 11:29 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 11:29 IST
The tension at Istanbul's prestigious Bogazici University reached a boiling point as police detained 97 students protesting an Islamic preacher's controversial campus conference. Nureddin Yildiz, known for his contentious views on early marriages, was at the center of the uproar.

The Istanbul governor announced the detentions after students attempted to breach a police barricade. The clash resulted in injuries to 13 officers who inadvertently fell into a construction pit amid the chaos.

This unrest is part of a broader pattern of student demonstrations in Turkey, particularly in response to perceived government encroachments on academic independence and the politically charged detention of the city's mayor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

