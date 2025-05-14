Left Menu

Tragedy in Kota: Board Results and Lost Aspirations

Anikesh, a student from Jehanabad, Bihar, died by suicide after getting depressed due to his CBSE Class 10 board exam results. Despite scoring 61%, it was below his expectations. He was living in Kota with his mother to study, although not enrolled in any coaching institute.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 14-05-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 18:48 IST
In a heart-wrenching incident that highlights the pressures faced by students, a young boy from Bihar, Anikesh, ended his life following the announcement of his CBSE Class 10 results.

Scoring a 61%, Anikesh fell into depression as the results did not meet his expectations. Despite efforts by his mother to console him, Anikesh took the drastic step when she momentarily stepped out of their Kota residence.

Authorities reported no suicide note found, and the family declined an autopsy. Anikesh was not enrolled in coaching classes, unlike many others drawn to the city for academic tutoring.

