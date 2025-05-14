Tragedy in Kota: Board Results and Lost Aspirations

In a heart-wrenching incident that highlights the pressures faced by students, a young boy from Bihar, Anikesh, ended his life following the announcement of his CBSE Class 10 results.

Scoring a 61%, Anikesh fell into depression as the results did not meet his expectations. Despite efforts by his mother to console him, Anikesh took the drastic step when she momentarily stepped out of their Kota residence.

Authorities reported no suicide note found, and the family declined an autopsy. Anikesh was not enrolled in coaching classes, unlike many others drawn to the city for academic tutoring.

