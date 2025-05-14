Tragedy in Kota: Board Results and Lost Aspirations
Anikesh, a student from Jehanabad, Bihar, died by suicide after getting depressed due to his CBSE Class 10 board exam results. Despite scoring 61%, it was below his expectations. He was living in Kota with his mother to study, although not enrolled in any coaching institute.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 14-05-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 18:48 IST
- Country:
- India
In a heart-wrenching incident that highlights the pressures faced by students, a young boy from Bihar, Anikesh, ended his life following the announcement of his CBSE Class 10 results.
Scoring a 61%, Anikesh fell into depression as the results did not meet his expectations. Despite efforts by his mother to console him, Anikesh took the drastic step when she momentarily stepped out of their Kota residence.
Authorities reported no suicide note found, and the family declined an autopsy. Anikesh was not enrolled in coaching classes, unlike many others drawn to the city for academic tutoring.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Hidden toll of AI-driven transport: Anxiety, isolation, depression
IIT Kharagpur Implements Barcode System to Combat Student Depression
Tragic Suspected Suicide Sparks Domestic Violence Allegations in Delhi
Tragedy in Gorakhpur: Dowry Harassment Ends in Suicide
UGC Investigates Consecutive Student Suicides at KIIT-Bhubaneswar