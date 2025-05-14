Left Menu

Sikkim Celebrates Soaring CBSE Pass Percentages

Sikkim's Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang praises the state's students for their outstanding performance in the 2025 CBSE exams, with pass percentages in both class 10 and 12 significantly rising. Highlighting the success, Tamang credits dedicated educators, committed students, and the government's educational investments, promising an educational revolution in Sikkim.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang
Sikkim's Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang expressed his delight at the improved pass percentages in the 2025 class 10 and 12 CBSE exams. The state's students achieved a 79.97% pass rate for class 10, up from 66.87% last year, and an 89.41% pass rate for class 12, compared to 87.49% in 2024.

Tamang attributed this success to the dedication of students, the commitment of educators, and the government's strategic educational investments. The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of initiatives like the Mentorship Programme, run across all constituencies, as vital components in driving this positive change.

He called these results a milestone in Sikkim's educational journey, expressing hope for a future where every child can excel regardless of their background. Congratulations were extended to all students and their families for making the state proud.

(With inputs from agencies.)

