Delhi Government Schools Shine in Class 12 CBSE, Private Schools Lead Class 10
In Delhi, government schools outperformed private ones in class 12 CBSE exams, while private schools excelled in class 10. Government schools recorded over 96% pass rates in class 12, whereas private schools dominated class 10 with around 97%. Girls outperformed boys across both exams.
In a striking academic victory, government schools in Delhi have outshone their private counterparts in the Class 12 CBSE results, according to data released by the Central Board of Secondary Education.
Government institutions recorded a formidable pass percentage of 96.11% in East Delhi and 98.10% in the West zone. In contrast, private schools lagged slightly behind with 93.85% and 92.29% respectively. For class 10, however, the roles reversed, and private schools took the lead with a 97.25% pass rate in the East and 95.25% in the West, outperforming government schools once again.
Furthermore, Kendriya Vidyalayas secured an impressive 99.88% in the East and 99.34% in the West, while Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas celebrated a flawless pass rate of 100%. Across the board, girls outperformed boys, securing a 95% pass percentage. The overall pass rates for Delhi were 95.18% for class 12 and 95.14% for class 10.
