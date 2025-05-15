Left Menu

Blaze Engulfs Delhi College Library

A fire broke out in the library of Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce in Delhi. It started at 8.55 am, spreading across three floors of the library. Firefighters sent 11 tenders and controlled the blaze by 9.40 am. No injuries were reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2025 10:25 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 10:25 IST
Blaze Engulfs Delhi College Library
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fire erupted in the library of Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce in northwest Delhi's Pitampura region on Thursday morning, as confirmed by Delhi Fire Services (DFS).

The fire began at approximately 8.55 am, consuming the first three floors of the college's four-storey library structure, according to a DFS official.

Upon receiving the alert, 11 fire tenders were dispatched to the scene, successfully controlling the blaze by 9.40 am. Fortunately, no injuries occurred during the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025