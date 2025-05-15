Blaze Engulfs Delhi College Library

A fire erupted in the library of Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce in northwest Delhi's Pitampura region on Thursday morning, as confirmed by Delhi Fire Services (DFS).

The fire began at approximately 8.55 am, consuming the first three floors of the college's four-storey library structure, according to a DFS official.

Upon receiving the alert, 11 fire tenders were dispatched to the scene, successfully controlling the blaze by 9.40 am. Fortunately, no injuries occurred during the incident.

