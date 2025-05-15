GLA University Boosts Student Engagement with Quora Ads Success

GLA University has marked a significant advancement in student engagement by employing Quora Ads, setting a new standard in connecting with prospective students across Mathura and Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

The university's strategic Quora campaign concentrated on students interested in Business School Admissions, B.Tech programs, and higher education, using advanced targeting to deliver relevant content educationally. It highlighted its impressive placement rates, modern campus facilities, and academic reputation, thereby bolstering trust among students and parents.

The campaign significantly outperformed expectations, securing a 6.8% click-through rate and capturing 7.9 million impressions. Achieving these results with minimal costs underscored the potential of targeted advertising in the academic field, as praised by GLA's Director of Admission & Marketing, Amit Agrawal.

