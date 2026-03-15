Medvedev Stuns Alcaraz: A New Chapter in Tennis

Carlos Alcaraz faced a surprising defeat at Indian Wells as Daniil Medvedev halted his impressive start to the season. Medvedev's 6-3, 7-6(3) victory marked Alcaraz's first loss after 16 consecutive wins, including an Australian Open victory.

Medvedev, now set to face Jannik Sinner in the finals, displayed a performance that caught Alcaraz off guard. "I've never seen Daniil play with such aggression and precision," said Alcaraz, emphasizing the skillful answers Medvedev had to his game.

Despite the setback, Alcaraz remains positive and driven, focusing on his long-term goals rather than dwelling on the loss. He acknowledged the level of competition and aims to start a new winning streak, maintaining that his opponents must always bring their best to challenge him.

(With inputs from agencies.)