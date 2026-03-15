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Medvedev Stuns Alcaraz: A New Chapter in Tennis

Carlos Alcaraz faced a tough defeat from Daniil Medvedev at Indian Wells, ending his 16-match winning streak. Alcaraz, surprised by Medvedev's performance, acknowledged the challenge of staying at the top. Despite the setback, he's focused on future goals, highlighting the need for opponents to bring their best game.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2026 08:21 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 08:21 IST
Medvedev Stuns Alcaraz: A New Chapter in Tennis
Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz faced a surprising defeat at Indian Wells as Daniil Medvedev halted his impressive start to the season. Medvedev's 6-3, 7-6(3) victory marked Alcaraz's first loss after 16 consecutive wins, including an Australian Open victory.

Medvedev, now set to face Jannik Sinner in the finals, displayed a performance that caught Alcaraz off guard. "I've never seen Daniil play with such aggression and precision," said Alcaraz, emphasizing the skillful answers Medvedev had to his game.

Despite the setback, Alcaraz remains positive and driven, focusing on his long-term goals rather than dwelling on the loss. He acknowledged the level of competition and aims to start a new winning streak, maintaining that his opponents must always bring their best to challenge him.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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