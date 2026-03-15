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Opposition Unites Against CEC: Akhilesh Yadav Leads the Charge

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has supported the motion to remove Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, accusing him of dishonesty and bias towards the ruling BJP. Opposition MPs have initiated a process for his removal, citing several charges of misconduct and discriminatory actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-03-2026 08:35 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 08:35 IST
Opposition Unites Against CEC: Akhilesh Yadav Leads the Charge
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has endorsed the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, citing allegations of dishonesty. The opposition's move has sparked a major debate in Parliament, involving 130 Lok Sabha and 63 Rajya Sabha members who have signed the notice for Kumar's removal.

This unprecedented action against a CEC lists seven charges, such as partisan behavior and obstructing electoral fraud investigations. Yadav and other opposition parties accuse Kumar of favoring the ruling BJP, especially in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, prompting allegations of aiding the governing party.

The removal process of a CEC mirrors the impeachment of a Supreme Court judge, necessitating proven misbehavior. Amidst these political maneuvers, Yadav expressed confidence in his party's optimistic outlook for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh polls, alongside criticisms directed at the BJP's governance strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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