Blaze Ravages SGGSCC Library, Exams Postponed

A fire erupted in the library of Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce in Delhi's Pitampura, disrupting the scheduled morning examinations. The blaze, which officials noted originated from a server short circuit, led to the destructive engulfment of the library's archival sections.

Books, particularly in the older collections, suffered extensive damage, with the area remaining shrouded in smoke as officials began assessing the loss. The Delhi Fire Services reported receiving the alert at approximately 8.55 am, deploying eleven fire tenders to control the fire across three floors, achieving success by 9.40 am.

No injuries were recorded. Authorities are conducting an investigation to determine the precise cause and to evaluate the damage comprehensively. Meanwhile, college officials confirmed that alternative dates for the postponed exams will be announced soon.

