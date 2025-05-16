College Scandal: Professor Arrested for Alleged Molestation

A 55-year-old assistant professor, Dr. Abdul Alim Ansari, has been arrested for allegedly molesting 12 students at the Government Degree College in Roorkee. The complaint, filed by one of the victims, claims he inappropriately touched students during B.Sc practical exams, according to police statements.

The incident reportedly took place in a closed room, with allegations that Ansari also wrote his mobile number on a student's palm, advising her to call him at night. In response, students confronted the professor, who allegedly threatened to reduce their marks. Student protests ensued, demanding action against Ansari.

Following the protests, law enforcement intervened, leading to Ansari's arrest. During questioning, he admitted to the inappropriate contact but claimed no ill intent. College authorities have since canceled the examinations supervised by Ansari. The incident continues to unfold as investigations proceed.

(With inputs from agencies.)