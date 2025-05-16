Uncertain Futures: West Bengal Teachers' Struggle for Justice
In West Bengal, thousands of school teachers continue their protest outside the Education Department headquarters following a Supreme Court ruling that invalidated their appointments due to recruitment process irregularities. The demonstrators demand job reinstatement without new exams and criticize the government's handling of the situation.
In West Bengal, tensions remain high as hundreds of schoolteachers maintain their protest outside the Education Department headquarters in Salt Lake. This demonstration follows a Supreme Court ruling that invalidated thousands of appointments due to recruitment irregularities, leaving educators jobless and in search of justice.
Despite a heavy police presence, the protesters, who have been recently ousted from their positions, are demanding the West Bengal government's intervention for immediate job reinstatement. Their plea is for a resolution without the necessity of retaking exams they had cleared years ago during the 2016 SSC recruitment drive.
The situation escalated from a peaceful sit-in to a virtual battleground, with police reportedly using force against demonstrators. Civil activists and political workers, showing solidarity, expect to join the teachers, amplifying their call for dialogue and a clear path forward. The ongoing unrest has placed significant pressure on the state education authorities to address the claims and safeguard the future of its employees.
