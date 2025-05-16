Historic Tenure: Kashmir University's First Female Vice Chancellor Reappointed

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has reappointed Nilofer Khan as the Vice Chancellor of Kashmir University. Sinha, who also serves as the chancellor of the university, exercised his authority under the Kashmir and Jammu Universities Act, 1969, to extend her tenure by two years.

The official order cites that Khan will continue in her role as Vice Chancellor starting from May 19, 2025, which marks the conclusion of her current term. This decision underscores her historic appointment as the first woman to hold this prestigious position at the university.

Nilofer Khan has been serving as Vice Chancellor since May 19, 2022, setting a precedent for female leadership in higher education within the region. Her reappointment ensures continuity in the university's leadership and future initiatives.

