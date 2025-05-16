Teachers Unite: A State-wide Protest Against Himachal's Education Policies
The All India Primary Teachers Federation (AIPTF) has announced support for the Himachal Primary Teachers Federation (HPTF) protest against the state government. This protest addresses the suspension of teachers and other issues related to educational policy changes. Teachers from neighboring states are poised to join the movement.
- Country:
- India
The All India Primary Teachers Federation (AIPTF) has expressed comprehensive support for the Himachal Primary Teachers Federation (HPTF) as they protest governmental policies. The state administration's recent actions, including suspending peaceful protestors and filing FIRs, have drawn widespread criticism.
AIPTF's working president Vinod Thakran accompanied protesting teachers outside the Shimla directorate of education, warning that educators from neighboring states would join if demands are ignored. The controversy stems from a state decision to form a single school directorate and impose penalties on primary teachers.
Teachers from Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Haryana stand ready to march in solidarity. AIPTF urges the Himachal government to reevaluate the HPTF's demands, asserting their feasibility and importance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
