Controversy Unfolds at Narayana E-Techno School: MNS Accusations Stir Educational Debate

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers stormed into the Narayana E-Techno School in Latur on Saturday, alleging that the institution was operating without required approvals and charging excessively high fees.

Kiran Chavan, MNS's district president in Latur, claimed the school continued operations despite authorities' orders to shut it down due to found irregularities. He stated, "We acted because the school is demanding fees ranging from Rs 75,000 to Rs 1 lakh without any legal backing."

In response to these accusations, Principal Ravikant Shinde refuted them, saying the institution had been granted an 18-month period to complete formalities for recognition. Shinde criticized the MNS's actions as premature, emphasizing that the situation was being resolved through legitimate channels.

