Controversy Unfolds at Narayana E-Techno School: MNS Accusations Stir Educational Debate

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena workers vandalized Narayana E-Techno School in Latur, alleging it operated without permission and overcharged fees. MNS leader Kiran Chavan claimed authorities ignored shutting it despite irregularities found. Principal Ravikant Shinde countered, stating recognition procedures are underway and criticized MNS’s premature actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 17-05-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 20:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers stormed into the Narayana E-Techno School in Latur on Saturday, alleging that the institution was operating without required approvals and charging excessively high fees.

Kiran Chavan, MNS's district president in Latur, claimed the school continued operations despite authorities' orders to shut it down due to found irregularities. He stated, "We acted because the school is demanding fees ranging from Rs 75,000 to Rs 1 lakh without any legal backing."

In response to these accusations, Principal Ravikant Shinde refuted them, saying the institution had been granted an 18-month period to complete formalities for recognition. Shinde criticized the MNS's actions as premature, emphasizing that the situation was being resolved through legitimate channels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

