Harnessing AI for a Brighter Future: Insights from KIET's Pioneering Summit

In an event poised at the intersection of education and cutting-edge technology, the KIET Group of Institutions held a significant AI Summit titled 'Where Education Meets Generation AI' on May 19, 2025. This summit, attended by nearly 500 students, was an alignment with Sustainable Development Goals, especially focusing on quality education, economic growth, and innovation in infrastructure.

Prominent figures such as Dr. Nalin Kumar Srivastava, from the Ministry of Electronics and IT, and Dr. D.P. Singh from AWS spearheaded discussions, sharing their insights on AI's pivotal role in transforming industries. With a distinguished panel of 15 speakers, the summit provided students with a comprehensive understanding of AI's future potential.

The highlight was Dr. Srivastava's address, emphasizing India's strategic plans for AI development, including a substantial allocation from the government, and collaboration with large firms. The event concluded with encouraging reflections on AI's expansive future role, leaving students inspired to innovate.

