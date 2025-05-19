Harnessing AI for a Brighter Future: Insights from KIET's Pioneering Summit
KIET Group of Institutions hosted an AI Summit themed 'Where Education Meets Generation AI,' gathering industry leaders to inspire students in AI innovation. The summit aimed to align with SDGs on education and growth, providing insights from top personalities and highlighting India's ambitious AI mission.
- Country:
- United States
In an event poised at the intersection of education and cutting-edge technology, the KIET Group of Institutions held a significant AI Summit titled 'Where Education Meets Generation AI' on May 19, 2025. This summit, attended by nearly 500 students, was an alignment with Sustainable Development Goals, especially focusing on quality education, economic growth, and innovation in infrastructure.
Prominent figures such as Dr. Nalin Kumar Srivastava, from the Ministry of Electronics and IT, and Dr. D.P. Singh from AWS spearheaded discussions, sharing their insights on AI's pivotal role in transforming industries. With a distinguished panel of 15 speakers, the summit provided students with a comprehensive understanding of AI's future potential.
The highlight was Dr. Srivastava's address, emphasizing India's strategic plans for AI development, including a substantial allocation from the government, and collaboration with large firms. The event concluded with encouraging reflections on AI's expansive future role, leaving students inspired to innovate.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Energy Market Surge: IEX's Strategic Innovations and Record Growth
WAVEX 2025: Catalyzing Innovation in Media and Entertainment
WAVES 2025: Transforming Innovation with a Creative Surge
Chhattisgarh Delegation Explores Gujarat's Rural Development Innovations
Indian Teen Wins Global Innovation Award for Revolutionary Solar Engine