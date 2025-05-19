Left Menu

Harnessing AI for a Brighter Future: Insights from KIET's Pioneering Summit

KIET Group of Institutions hosted an AI Summit themed 'Where Education Meets Generation AI,' gathering industry leaders to inspire students in AI innovation. The summit aimed to align with SDGs on education and growth, providing insights from top personalities and highlighting India's ambitious AI mission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 19-05-2025 16:22 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 16:22 IST
Harnessing AI for a Brighter Future: Insights from KIET's Pioneering Summit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In an event poised at the intersection of education and cutting-edge technology, the KIET Group of Institutions held a significant AI Summit titled 'Where Education Meets Generation AI' on May 19, 2025. This summit, attended by nearly 500 students, was an alignment with Sustainable Development Goals, especially focusing on quality education, economic growth, and innovation in infrastructure.

Prominent figures such as Dr. Nalin Kumar Srivastava, from the Ministry of Electronics and IT, and Dr. D.P. Singh from AWS spearheaded discussions, sharing their insights on AI's pivotal role in transforming industries. With a distinguished panel of 15 speakers, the summit provided students with a comprehensive understanding of AI's future potential.

The highlight was Dr. Srivastava's address, emphasizing India's strategic plans for AI development, including a substantial allocation from the government, and collaboration with large firms. The event concluded with encouraging reflections on AI's expansive future role, leaving students inspired to innovate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025