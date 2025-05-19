Mamata Banerjee Addresses Controversy Over Teachers' Protest In West Bengal

Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister of West Bengal, commented on the ongoing protest by teachers outside the state education department, expressing support for lawful demonstrations. She claimed the protest involved non-teacher participants and encouraged respect for legal boundaries and court decisions.

Banerjee criticized the violence that occurred during the protests, including the gate's destruction at Bikash Bhavan and obstruction of individuals including a pregnant woman and an injured student. She stressed that teachers should remain non-political and focused on aiding students and society.

Abhishek Banerjee, TMC national general secretary, emphasized non-violence, stating that protests should not become destructive. He reaffirmed the state's submission of a review petition to the Supreme Court regarding the contested teacher appointments. The issue remains awaiting judicial resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)