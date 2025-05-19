Left Menu

Delhi Police Tackles Teen Drug Abuse Through Parent-Teacher Meetings

Delhi Police, in collaboration with the Directorate of Education, is utilizing parent-teacher meetings in schools to raise awareness about drug abuse among adolescents. The initiative includes training teachers, involving parents, and using AIIMS counsellors to create informative videos for early intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 17:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an innovative strategy to combat drug abuse among teenagers, the Delhi Police is leveraging parent-teacher meetings (PTMs) as a platform to educate parents on early signs of substance abuse in their children.

This initiative, in partnership with the Directorate of Education, seeks to establish a comprehensive awareness framework across schools and communities.

Training sessions are being held for teachers to identify behavioral cues of drug use, and expert counsellors from AIIMS are being consulted to create informative videos, expanding the program city-wide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

