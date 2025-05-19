Delhi Police Tackles Teen Drug Abuse Through Parent-Teacher Meetings

In an innovative strategy to combat drug abuse among teenagers, the Delhi Police is leveraging parent-teacher meetings (PTMs) as a platform to educate parents on early signs of substance abuse in their children.

This initiative, in partnership with the Directorate of Education, seeks to establish a comprehensive awareness framework across schools and communities.

Training sessions are being held for teachers to identify behavioral cues of drug use, and expert counsellors from AIIMS are being consulted to create informative videos, expanding the program city-wide.

