HPBOSE to Re-evaluate Marks After English Exam Mix-Up

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has announced the re-evaluation of Class-12 English paper marks. This decision follows a human error where incorrect answer keys were used, leading to discrepancies in the results.

The exam, originally held on March 8, faced scheduling issues when Class-10 exam papers were mistakenly distributed at a Chamba district school. This led to a rescheduling to March 29. Upon result announcement, students voiced concerns over unexpectedly low marks.

Prompted by complaints and pressure from educational bodies, Education Minister Rohit Thakur initiated a probe. The findings confirmed the use of wrong answer keys in the cancelled paper. HPBOSE Secretary Vishal Sharma stated that marks will only be increased following re-evaluation.

