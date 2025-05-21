HPBOSE to Re-evaluate Marks After English Exam Mix-Up
Following a human error in compiling marks for a Class-12 English paper, HPBOSE will reassess the marks using correct answer keys. The issue arose due to an exam scheduling mistake. The board has announced re-evaluation after numerous complaints and an investigation confirming the error.
The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has announced the re-evaluation of Class-12 English paper marks. This decision follows a human error where incorrect answer keys were used, leading to discrepancies in the results.
The exam, originally held on March 8, faced scheduling issues when Class-10 exam papers were mistakenly distributed at a Chamba district school. This led to a rescheduling to March 29. Upon result announcement, students voiced concerns over unexpectedly low marks.
Prompted by complaints and pressure from educational bodies, Education Minister Rohit Thakur initiated a probe. The findings confirmed the use of wrong answer keys in the cancelled paper. HPBOSE Secretary Vishal Sharma stated that marks will only be increased following re-evaluation.
