Omnes Education Expands in India: A Gateway to Global Learning

Omnes Education expands its presence in India with a new office in New Delhi, following its Bangalore launch. The expansion aims to strengthen ties with Indian academic and industry partners, offering students increased access to quality education and opportunities in France through flagship schools ESCE, ECE, and INSEEC.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 21-05-2025 14:17 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 14:17 IST
Omnes Education has announced the opening of a new office in New Delhi, marking its continued expansion in India after the successful opening of a Bangalore location. This move underscores the company's commitment to fostering stronger academic and institutional partnerships across the country.

The New Delhi office will serve as a strategic hub for Omnes Education. It aims to deepen engagement with students, academic institutions, and industry stakeholders in North India. Offering a wide array of academic programs across various disciplines, Omnes Education seeks to provide Indian students with greater access to quality education and career opportunities in France.

The expansion highlights three flagship institutions: ESCE Business School, ECE Engineering School, and INSEEC, which offer specialized programs and opportunities for students aiming for global careers. Joakim Sinniamourd and Maud Le Bars of Omnes Education emphasized the importance of the Indian market in their international strategy, expressing their dedication to supporting Indian students on their path to global professional success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

