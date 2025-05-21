Left Menu

Vigilant Oversight Ordered for Disabled Institutions in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to strengthen oversight of educational institutions for the differently-abled. He emphasized rigorous checks on external assistance and the establishment of Divyang Rehabilitation Centres across the state. There's a push for transparent welfare programs with significant budget increases dedicated to the differently-abled.

21-05-2025
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued directives to officials for heightened vigilance and sensitivity in educational institutions serving differently-abled individuals. He proposed Divyang Rehabilitation Centres at each of the state's 18 divisional headquarters to facilitate local support services for rehabilitation, education, and skill development.

In a review meeting focused on the Divyangjan Shaskhaktikaran and backward welfare departments, Adityanath called for diligent background checks on external organizations seeking to assist these institutions. He stressed the importance of ensuring student safety and psychosocial protection.

Further, Adityanath ordered inspections of childhood day-care centres, mental asylum homes, and special schools like 'Mamta', 'Sparsh', and 'Sanket'. He pushed for filling vacant teaching positions in special schools and involving eligible youth in interim teaching roles. A significant increase in departmental budgets underlines the state's commitment to enhancing welfare for the differently-abled.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

