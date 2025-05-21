Vigilant Oversight Ordered for Disabled Institutions in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued directives to officials for heightened vigilance and sensitivity in educational institutions serving differently-abled individuals. He proposed Divyang Rehabilitation Centres at each of the state's 18 divisional headquarters to facilitate local support services for rehabilitation, education, and skill development.

In a review meeting focused on the Divyangjan Shaskhaktikaran and backward welfare departments, Adityanath called for diligent background checks on external organizations seeking to assist these institutions. He stressed the importance of ensuring student safety and psychosocial protection.

Further, Adityanath ordered inspections of childhood day-care centres, mental asylum homes, and special schools like 'Mamta', 'Sparsh', and 'Sanket'. He pushed for filling vacant teaching positions in special schools and involving eligible youth in interim teaching roles. A significant increase in departmental budgets underlines the state's commitment to enhancing welfare for the differently-abled.

