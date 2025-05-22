Left Menu

Kashmir Adjusts School Timings Amid Intense Heatwave

In light of the ongoing heatwave, Kashmir authorities have restructured school timings, effective May 26. Schools in Srinagar will now operate from 8:30 am to 2:30 pm, while those outside will open from 9 am to 3 pm. The change applies to all government and recognized private schools.

In response to the severe heatwave affecting Kashmir, authorities have announced a revision of school timings, set to begin next week. This change aims to mitigate the impact of high temperatures on students.

The Directorate of School Education Kashmir issued an order detailing new operational hours. Schools within Srinagar's municipal limits will now run from 8:30 am to 2:30 pm, while those outside will operate from 9 am to 3 pm. These adjustments, effective from May 26, will apply to all government and recognized private schools.

The directive comes as the region grapples with unusual heat, with temperatures soaring nine degrees above the norm in Srinagar, reaching a sweltering 34.4 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

