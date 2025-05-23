Scandal at Bandla Hydro Engineering College: Director Arrested for Sexual Harassment

Police in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur have detained the director of Bandla Hydro Engineering College after allegations of sexual harassment by female students emerged.

Students protested for the director's immediate arrest when a video went viral showing alleged inappropriate behavior with a hospitalized student. The incident reportedly occurred in March 2024.

A district investigation committee, led by Vibha Sharma, submitted its findings to the technical education department. Action will follow based on this report. Meanwhile, a former student similarly accused the director, previously a faculty member at another institution.

