Le Wagon Sets Wheels in Motion: Pioneers Coding Education in India

Le Wagon, a globally renowned coding bootcamp, launches its first Indian campus in Bangalore, aiming to empower local talent with tech skills. The initiative seeks inclusivity, offering discounts to encourage diverse participation, especially among women. With a focus on AI and real-world projects, Le Wagon targets India's vibrant tech ecosystem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore | Updated: 23-05-2025 11:44 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 11:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Le Wagon, a leading global coding bootcamp, has officially entered the Indian market with its inaugural campus in Bangalore. Known for delivering career-focused bootcamps, Le Wagon equips career changers and aspiring tech professionals with the skills necessary to thrive in today's dynamic tech sector.

In celebration of its launch, an exclusive event was held at The Chancery Pavilion in Bangalore on May 21st. Boris Paillard, Executive Chairman & Co-founder of Le Wagon, delivered a keynote address, highlighting India's potential as a tech powerhouse. A panel discussion, titled "Unleashing India's Talent for Global Innovation," featured insights from industry leaders in tech, education, and media.

The first cohort begins on July 7, 2025, offering a 9-week immersive program focused on software development and AI. Tailored for beginners, the program emphasizes hands-on learning and real-world project development. Le Wagon's initiative also prioritizes inclusivity, offering discounts to early applicants and additional scholarships for women as they aim to nurture a diverse pool of tech talent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

