VIBGYOR Schools Excel in Global Education

VIBGYOR Group of Schools has announced outstanding student performances in Cambridge IGCSE, AS, and A Level exams. This mirrors their commitment to future-ready education, global standards, and a Cambridge-based curriculum. The success reflects a shift towards education emphasizing critical thinking, creativity, and digital fluency.

Mumbai | Updated: 23-05-2025 17:29 IST
VIBGYOR Group of Schools, a prominent K-12 education network in India, has announced commendable achievements by its students in the Cambridge IGCSE, AS, and A Level examinations. Reflecting the network's progressive vision, this accomplishment showcases adherence to international educational benchmarks and commitment to nurturing global competencies.

As more Indian families pursue internationally oriented education, VIBGYOR stands out by offering the Cambridge curriculum in its newly launched World Academy in Bhopal and Nagpur. With a focus on 21st-century skills like critical thinking and creativity, it meets the growing demand for non-traditional, skill-oriented education pathways.

VIBGYOR integrates the Cambridge curriculum, known for its global relevance and interdisciplinary approach, into its framework. Enhanced with Apple-enabled digital classrooms, co-curricular activities, and a personalized learning model, the school fosters academic excellence, verified by the numerous A* grades achieved by students across its campuses.

