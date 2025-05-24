Left Menu

Empowering Aspirants: The Indian Army's Educational Triumph in Arunachal Pradesh

Thirty-eight students from remote Arunachal Pradesh cleared a national exam with Indian Army's coaching. The program aimed to bridge educational gaps in underserved regions, offering academic and motivational support. The initiative highlighted resilience, mentorship, and talent in remote areas when provided the right support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 24-05-2025 16:09 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 16:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an inspiring feat, thirty-eight students from the remote areas of Arunachal Pradesh have passed the All India Sainik School Entrance Examination, thanks to the educational coaching provided by the Indian Army. This initiative aimed to address the educational needs in underserved regions, offering both academic training and motivational guidance.

The Gajraj Corps of the Indian Army conducted the coaching programme from July last year to April, focusing on bridging the educational gaps faced by students in these remote locations. With the dedicated efforts of the Army instructors, 38 out of 44 students from Jang and Dirang in West Kameng district achieved success in the entrance exam.

More than just an educational success, this story underscores resilience, mentorship, and the potential of talent when supported adequately. The successful students have become role models for others, demonstrating that with the right guidance and support, individuals from the remotest corners can achieve national recognition.

