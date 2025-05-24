Himachal Pradesh Revamps Student Bus Fare Structure

Himachal Pradesh is taking significant steps to ease transportation costs for private school students with a newly announced bus fare structure. Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri revealed a system that now categorizes the fares into three slabs, ensuring affordability and ease of access for the community.

The new fare model sees a reduction across all distances. For journeys between 0 and 6 kilometers, the fare is now Rs 1,200, marking a Rs 600 decrease. Students traveling between 6 and 12 kilometers will pay Rs 1,800, down by Rs 700 from the previous rate. Journeys exceeding 12 kilometers will now cost Rs 2,000 monthly.

A key aspect of this development is the transition to an online fare payment system, which will allow parents and students to manage their payments seamlessly without the need for office visits, thereby streamlining the entire process.

(With inputs from agencies.)