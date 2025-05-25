Final Dutch F-16 Fighter Jets Head to Ukraine

The Netherlands is set to dispatch the final of 24 pledged F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine on Monday, as announced by Defence Minister Ruben Brekelmans. This delivery marks the completion of the Netherlands' commitment made to support Ukraine's defense capabilities.

Since last summer, the first 23 Dutch F-16 jets have been successfully delivered, reinforcing Ukraine's military strength. These aircraft play a crucial role in bolstering the nation's defenses amid ongoing regional tensions.

In addition to the aircraft, the Netherlands has invested in the future of Ukraine's air force by providing fighter jets to a training center in Romania. This initiative aims to equip Ukrainian pilots and crew with advanced training and skills necessary for operating the F-16 jets effectively.

