Left Menu

Final Dutch F-16 Fighter Jets Head to Ukraine

The Netherlands is fulfilling its promise to deliver 24 F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, with the last aircraft arriving on Monday. Since last summer, 23 jets have already been sent. Additionally, the Netherlands has contributed to a training center in Romania for Ukrainian pilots and crews.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amsterdam | Updated: 25-05-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 14:51 IST
Final Dutch F-16 Fighter Jets Head to Ukraine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

The Netherlands is set to dispatch the final of 24 pledged F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine on Monday, as announced by Defence Minister Ruben Brekelmans. This delivery marks the completion of the Netherlands' commitment made to support Ukraine's defense capabilities.

Since last summer, the first 23 Dutch F-16 jets have been successfully delivered, reinforcing Ukraine's military strength. These aircraft play a crucial role in bolstering the nation's defenses amid ongoing regional tensions.

In addition to the aircraft, the Netherlands has invested in the future of Ukraine's air force by providing fighter jets to a training center in Romania. This initiative aims to equip Ukrainian pilots and crew with advanced training and skills necessary for operating the F-16 jets effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

 Global
2
U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

 Egypt
3
Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Council

Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Co...

 Global
4
‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully treatable

‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully t...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Age-Friendly Jobs Are on the Rise in Korea, So Why Are So Many Still Left Behind?

From Stigma to Strategy: OECD Pushes for Equity in Global Mental Health Systems

Sectoral Shifts and Growth: A World Bank Framework for Better Economic Projections

Inequality by Birth: Regional Gaps and Limited Mobility in Colombia Revealed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025