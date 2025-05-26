Protest Turns Tense: Ex-Congress Leader in Legal Crosshairs

In a dramatic turn of events at Devi Ahilya University, a protest led to legal action against a former Congress leader and two associates. The individuals allegedly intercepted the vice-chancellor's vehicle, compelling him to exit during a staff demonstration on May 17 in Indore.

Vice-Chancellor Dr. Rakesh Singhai claims that former Congress leader Ajay Chauradia, alongside university staff members Deepak Solanki and Sohail Parvez, were involved in preventing him from fulfilling his duties. He alleges attempts were made to intimidate him post-exit from the vehicle.

Authorities confirmed late Sunday that charges were filed against Chauradia, Solanki, and Parvez under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for wrongful restraint and obstruction of a public servant, amid protests for pay parity by the university's self-financed institute staff association.