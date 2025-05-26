Left Menu

Cultural Exchange: Utah Nursing Students Embrace India's Rich Heritage at SGT University

SGT University's international collaboration with Utah Tech University saw 13 nursing students and 2 faculty members explore India's healthcare and cultural heritage over a two-week program. They engaged in clinical training, traditional healing, and cultural experiences, culminating in a presentation comparing nursing practices between India and the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 26-05-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 16:25 IST
Cultural Exchange: Utah Nursing Students Embrace India's Rich Heritage at SGT University
In a powerful partnership between India and the United States, SGT University in Gurugram hosted a unique exchange program for nursing students from Utah Tech University. From May 5 to 16, 2025, thirteen students and two faculty members immersed themselves in India's diverse healthcare system and vibrant cultural heritage.

The program offered a comprehensive curriculum, featuring visits to hospitals, high-fidelity simulations, and workshops in Ayurveda, Naturopathy, and Clinical Psychology. Students actively participated in hands-on sessions, such as mud therapy and Ayurvedic diet preparation, expanding their clinical competence and cultural intelligence.

The cultural component of the exchange included visits to iconic sites like the Taj Mahal, and traditional activities such as Mehndi application and Bollywood dancing. The experience concluded with student presentations comparing Indian and U.S. nursing practices, highlighting learning outcomes and fostering cross-cultural understanding.

