Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Expands Educational Horizons with 11 New Colleges

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated 11 new arts and science colleges, increasing the total number to 176. These colleges will open in the 2025–26 academic year, offering education to over 9,000 students in three years, supported by significant government funding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 26-05-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 20:22 IST
Tamil Nadu Expands Educational Horizons with 11 New Colleges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin took a significant step towards enhancing higher education in the state by virtually inaugurating 11 new arts and science colleges. These new institutions will commence operations from the 2025–26 academic year.

With the addition of these colleges, the total state-run arts and science colleges in Tamil Nadu have risen to 176. The new institutions are located across various districts, including Cuddalore, Nilgiris, Dindigul, Chennai, and others, a government release confirmed.

The introduction of these colleges comes with the creation of 132 teaching and 154 non-teaching posts. With a budget allocation of Rs 25.27 crore to address expenses, the colleges are poised to accommodate over 9,000 students in three years. Several state ministers and officials participated in the virtual inaugural event.

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025