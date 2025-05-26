Tamil Nadu Expands Educational Horizons with 11 New Colleges

On Monday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin took a significant step towards enhancing higher education in the state by virtually inaugurating 11 new arts and science colleges. These new institutions will commence operations from the 2025–26 academic year.

With the addition of these colleges, the total state-run arts and science colleges in Tamil Nadu have risen to 176. The new institutions are located across various districts, including Cuddalore, Nilgiris, Dindigul, Chennai, and others, a government release confirmed.

The introduction of these colleges comes with the creation of 132 teaching and 154 non-teaching posts. With a budget allocation of Rs 25.27 crore to address expenses, the colleges are poised to accommodate over 9,000 students in three years. Several state ministers and officials participated in the virtual inaugural event.