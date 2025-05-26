Empowering Minds: Private Sector's Role in Education Reform
Governor Haribhau Bagde highlights the private sector's essential role in enhancing higher education opportunities for marginalized sections. Addressing a convocation, he praised 'Operation Sindoor' and stressed the need for a new education policy to create a cultured society and enhance intellectual capacity.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 26-05-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 22:43 IST
- Country:
- India
Governor Haribhau Bagde emphasized the crucial part the private sector must play in expanding higher educational opportunities, particularly for marginalized communities, during a speech at a university convocation.
He praised 'Operation Sindoor' for enhancing India's global reputation, underscoring the military's successful anti-terrorism efforts.
Bagde advocated for the new education policy's focus on intellectual freedom and capacity building, urging teachers to remain current with knowledge and inspire students towards nation-building.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India's Operation Sindoor Strikes 11 Pakistan Airbases Amid Tensions
Operation Sindoor: India's Bold Response to Pahalgam Attack
India's Bold Stand: Operation Sindoor Rewrites Anti-Terror Strategy
Operation Sindoor: India's Decisive Military Strategy
India's Bold Response: Operation Sindoor Continues Amidst Tensions