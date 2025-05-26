Empowering Minds: Private Sector's Role in Education Reform

Governor Haribhau Bagde emphasized the crucial part the private sector must play in expanding higher educational opportunities, particularly for marginalized communities, during a speech at a university convocation.

He praised 'Operation Sindoor' for enhancing India's global reputation, underscoring the military's successful anti-terrorism efforts.

Bagde advocated for the new education policy's focus on intellectual freedom and capacity building, urging teachers to remain current with knowledge and inspire students towards nation-building.

(With inputs from agencies.)