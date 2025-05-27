Left Menu

Trump Administration Moves to Sever Ties with Harvard: A Legal Battleground Unfolds

The Trump administration is poised to end federal contracts with Harvard University over alleged racial discrimination in admissions and other controversies, as detailed in a letter from the U.S. General Services Administration. This move follows a Supreme Court ruling and signals an ongoing legal conflict with Harvard, targeting its financial and global standing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 19:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a decisive move against Harvard University, the Trump administration plans to terminate all federal contracts, citing concerns over racial discrimination and failure to protect Jewish students. The U.S. General Services Administration has issued a letter urging all federal agencies to reassess their contracts with the university.

This directive follows the Supreme Court's ruling in Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard and highlights recent campus incidents. Two officials familiar with the matter confirmed that contracts valued at around $100 million could be in jeopardy as the administration continues to target Harvard's financial and global influence.

Harvard, facing frozen grants and restricted enrollment of international students, argues that the conflict centers on its First Amendment rights. It has launched multiple lawsuits to reclaim lost funding and enrollment capabilities, claiming the administration seeks undue control over its operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

