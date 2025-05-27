Fresh Recruitment Sparks Controversy: West Bengal's Teaching Turmoil

In a significant development, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced the initiation of a fresh recruitment drive for teachers in alignment with a Supreme Court directive. This comes after the invalidation of appointments of 25,753 teaching and non-teaching staff due to a 2016 recruitment scam.

Banerjee assured that those who lost their jobs would benefit from age relaxation and experience advantages. Simultaneously, the state government will pursue a review petition seeking reinstatement of the affected staff. Despite the measures, protests persist among teachers who feel let down by the announcements.

Addressing the concern of affected teachers, Banerjee emphasized the imperative to comply with the court's orders while expressing government support for the jobless staff. Applications for the recruitment begin on June 16 with a goal to conclude the process by November 2023.

