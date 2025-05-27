Teachers Suspended Over Exam Evaluation Scandal in Rajasthan

Four government school teachers in Rajasthan have been suspended for failing to properly handle Class 10 board exam answer sheets, according to officials.

An order from the Department of Secondary Education noted that two teachers from Alwar and two from the Didwana-Kuchaman district received three-year suspensions due to breaches in exam evaluation protocol.

In Alwar, Om Prakash Saini assigned his duties to an intern, ultimately leading to unauthorised distribution of exam papers. A teacher, Meenakshi Arora, then took photos of the sheets that ended up on social media. Meanwhile, in Didwana-Kuchaman, teacher Bhavruddin turned to his colleague Pradeep Sharma, who had the answer sheets reviewed by his father at a grocery store, sparking viral outrage online.

These incidents have significantly undermined the credibility of the examination system, according to the education department.

