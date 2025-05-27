Left Menu

Teachers Suspended Over Exam Evaluation Scandal in Rajasthan

Four teachers in Rajasthan were suspended for negligence in handling Class 10 board exam answer sheets. In Alwar, improper delegation led to a breach of secrecy, while in Didwana-Kuchaman, unprofessional practices involved evaluating papers at a grocery shop. These actions endangered the credibility of the examination process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 27-05-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 21:50 IST
Teachers Suspended Over Exam Evaluation Scandal in Rajasthan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Four government school teachers in Rajasthan have been suspended for failing to properly handle Class 10 board exam answer sheets, according to officials.

An order from the Department of Secondary Education noted that two teachers from Alwar and two from the Didwana-Kuchaman district received three-year suspensions due to breaches in exam evaluation protocol.

In Alwar, Om Prakash Saini assigned his duties to an intern, ultimately leading to unauthorised distribution of exam papers. A teacher, Meenakshi Arora, then took photos of the sheets that ended up on social media. Meanwhile, in Didwana-Kuchaman, teacher Bhavruddin turned to his colleague Pradeep Sharma, who had the answer sheets reviewed by his father at a grocery store, sparking viral outrage online.

These incidents have significantly undermined the credibility of the examination system, according to the education department.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025