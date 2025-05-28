U.S. Halts New Visa Interviews as Social Media Vetting Expands

The U.S. State Department has paused the scheduling of new visa interviews for foreign students, amidst plans to intensify social media vetting processes, officials disclosed. This halt is temporary, aimed only at new applicants, while previous appointments remain intact, according to internal sources.

A directive, reportedly from Secretary of State Marco Rubio and seen by The Associated Press, confirms the enhanced vetting preparation. State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce reiterated that the U.S. employs all available resources for visa applicant assessments at a recent briefing.

This suspension reflects broader efforts begun under the Trump administration to scrutinize international students more closely, a stance maintained by President Biden. The delay could disrupt students' plans for upcoming academic terms and potentially impact university finances, given their reliance on international enrolments.

