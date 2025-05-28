California Sports Body Opens Doors for More Female Athletes Amid Controversy

The California Interscholastic Federation (CIF), the governing body for high school sports in the state, has announced changes to its entry rules, potentially increasing female athlete participation at upcoming track and field championships. This decision follows demands from former President Donald Trump to prevent a transgender girl from competing.

Earlier, Trump threatened to withhold federal funding unless California halted a transgender athlete's participation in state finals. Governor Gavin Newsom's office clarified that the CIF's new pilot entry process will also score events separately for transgender students. Spokesperson Izzy Gardon described the pilot as both reasonable and respectful.

In response to Trump's remarks, Newsom reiterated that altering California's laws on transgender athletes is not a priority. He noted the small number of affected students and emphasized support for the existing legal framework. Meanwhile, rising tensions have fueled debates on gender identity and competitive fairness in high school sports.